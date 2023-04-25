Birthday Club
Waterville amphitheater decision will not go before voters, election officials say

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The decision to build an amphitheater in Waterville will not go before the voters, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office told the Lucas County Board of Elections on Tuesday.

Frank LaRose’s office ruled the Waterville Council vote is administrative and not legislative, therefore it cannot go before the voters. The matter was referred to the state’s top election official after the Lucas County Board of Elections failed to come to a decision on the matter in a vote earlier this month. You can read the letter from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to the county BOE below.

The proposed amphitheater has been a point of controversy in the community. While some see it as an opportunity to generate revenue for the city, others see it as a potential nuisance to those who live nearby.

