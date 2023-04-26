Birthday Club
4/26: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Frosty AM, sunny PM Thursday; scattered showers Fri-Tues
Lots of sun today and tomorrow, with more frost right in between. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
After a frosty and foggy start, we’ve broken into plenty of sun today as highs approach the mid-50s. We’ll have another sunny day tomorrow, starting again with patchy frost before a lake breeze keeps shoreline residents in the 50s while we run for the low-60s in Toledo. Light scattered showers return Friday, ramping up in coverage and intensity through the weekend (up to 1″ total through the final day of April).

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Patchy Dense Freezing Fog This Morning, Sunny This Afternoon
