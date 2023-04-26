4/26: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

After a frosty and foggy start, we’ve broken into plenty of sun today as highs approach the mid-50s. We’ll have another sunny day tomorrow, starting again with patchy frost before a lake breeze keeps shoreline residents in the 50s while we run for the low-60s in Toledo. Light scattered showers return Friday, ramping up in coverage and intensity through the weekend (up to 1″ total through the final day of April).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.