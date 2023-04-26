April 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Patchy dense freezing fog will continue to be an issue in spots along and west of I-75 this morning as a clear sky develops over a wet ground. A few icy spots are possible along with low visibility. The afternoon will turn sunny with a high in the middle 50s. Tonight will be clear and frosty with a low near freezing. Thursday will be mostly sunny with some increasing clouds late in the day. A lake-breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s near the lake. Otherwise, highs north of US 6 will be in the low 60s, but temperatures will drop late afternoon into early evening. Our southern counties will see highs in the middle 60s with sunshine. Rain is very likely on Friday with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers are likely early Saturday and again late afternoon into the evening hours. Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s. Rain is likely on Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible on Tuesday. Rain may mix with a few wet snowflakes during the colder overnight hours. Highs will be in the middle 50s on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the middle to upper 40s. Lows are expected to be in the middle 30s.

