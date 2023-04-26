Dine in the 419: Jolly Roger’s Seafood House

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) -Jolly Roger’s Seafood House, established in 1980, is still on East Perry St. in Port Clinton, but it is two doors down from the original location in a transformed Burger King building. They’re still serving up “Lake Erie’s Finest Perch & Walleye.”

“We specialize in Lake Erie perch, yellow perch, but you know, we have walleye, jumbo shrimp that’s phenomenal,” said owner Ed Hoty, who took over the restaurant 10 years ago. “We’re a fast-casual restaurant. You have to stand in line, place your order. We give you a number, and we bring your food out to you, but while you’re standing in line, we’re breading all day long, so you get to see we’re breading your order for you.”

Today, we show you how the walleye and perch come together, plus the hand-breaded onion rings and waffle fries.

