Douglas Rd. and Central Ave. closed after crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Douglas Road is closed at Central Avenue after a crash involving a Toledo Police cruiser Tuesday night.

According to TPD officers on the scene, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. The officer is currently being assessed at the hospital per protocol.

Douglas Rd. will remain temporarily closed just north of Central Ave. as TPD clears the scene.

