Douglas Rd. and Central Ave. closed after crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Douglas Road is closed at Central Avenue after a crash involving a Toledo Police cruiser Tuesday night.

According to TPD officers on the scene, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. The officer is currently being assessed at the hospital per protocol.

Douglas Rd. will remain temporarily closed just north of Central Ave. as TPD clears the scene.

Douglas and Central Rd. are closed after a crash involving a TPD cruiser. (WTVG)

