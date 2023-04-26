Birthday Club
Fire crews battle fire at Gordon Lumber

Crews battled a fire at Gordon Lumber in Genoa
Crews battled a fire at Gordon Lumber in Genoa
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a fire at Gordon Lumber Tuesday afternoon.

According to Allen Clay Fire Chief, a car caught on fire in the warehouse located on Ohio 51 just north of town.

Fire crews were able to get the blazed warehouse under control quickly. Employees responded initially by removing the wood out of the way. No injuries were reported.

Crews told 13abc that they teamed up with the Washington Twp. Fire Department and used its Hoover craft to blow smoke from the building, which is 238 feet long.

