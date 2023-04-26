Fire crews battle fire at Gordon Lumber

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a fire at Gordon Lumber Tuesday afternoon.

According to Allen Clay Fire Chief, a car caught on fire in the warehouse located on Ohio 51 just north of town.

Fire crews were able to get the blazed warehouse under control quickly. Employees responded initially by removing the wood out of the way. No injuries were reported.

Crews told 13abc that they teamed up with the Washington Twp. Fire Department and used its Hoover craft to blow smoke from the building, which is 238 feet long.

