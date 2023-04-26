Birthday Club
Local 6th Grade Rocketry Team on track for national competition

The team started working in June and have continued having weekly launches in an attempt to qualify for the Team America Rocketry Challenge.
The team started working in June and have continued having weekly launches in an attempt to qualify for the Team America Rocketry Challenge.(Ryan Reed)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Legion Post 468′s 6th Grade Rocketry Team is on track to head to Washington D.C. for a national competition.

The members of the STEM team started working in June and have continued having weekly meetings and launches in an attempt to qualify for the Team America Rocketry Challenge.

According to Ryan Reed, a high school Engineering teacher and mentor to the Rocketry team, the TARC competition is a nationwide rocketry contest for middle to high school aged students and is used as a tool to promote STEM research programs. Students are tasked with designing and constructing rockets that meet a specified set of criteria.

Reed says the students need to launch a rocket, that is carrying an egg, to a specific altitude and have it land within a specific timeframe. Teams that are the closest to the given altitude and fall within the designated time without breaking the egg will receive the best scores.

“A score of zero is the best. Currently, the team I am working with has launched both of the qualification launches and has a combined score of 18.4,” said Reed. “From my experience with this process, I believe the team has a 99% chance to qualify for the National Finals competition in Washington D.C. coming up this May.

To qualify for the Team America Rocketry Challenge, teams need to place in the top 100 out of 800 teams throughout the nation.

The national competition is taking place on May 20.

Reed has also set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and overnight expenses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

