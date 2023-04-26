Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event

MONROE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - The license of a marijuana dispensary in Monroe Township, Michigan, is in jeopardy.

The township’s officials are left to sort out permits following a 4/20 event that occurred last week.

People in nearby businesses told 13abc Tuesday that they were surprised to see the doors open on April 20. The business owners were not alone, as the township, too, was surprised.

The decals on the windows aren’t very descriptive. In fact, you won’t even find the name of the shop on the building, but the pictures visibly showcase the store’s focus on weed.

The occurrence that took place on April 20, which is a highly recognized date in the marijuana community, has the store’s license in jeopardy for good.

According to the township’s zoning official, owner JAR Capital LLC is suspected of operating the business violating township ordinances. Specifically, the owners are accused of holding a special event at their place of business without a permit, violating the noise ordinance, and installing improper and unapproved signage.

Monroe Township is no stranger to marijuana dispensaries. Immediately as you exit Laplaisance Road off I-75, you’ll note several; however, what’s unique about this specific store is that it’s not within the main hub of shops.

With a pediatric therapy center on one side and a vocational academy on its right, the dispensary is the only business of its kind in the shopping center.

Township officials will be meeting Tuesday evening to determine if the storefront will remain.

Owners of the shop have not returned 13abc’s request to comment.

