Monroe Township temporarily suspends dispensary license

Monroe, MI (WTVG) - Monroe Township Trustees held a special meeting to address issues at a local marijuana dispensary Tuesday.

According to Trustees, Joyolgy Dispensary allegedly had violations, including people consuming marijuana on or around the property, odor impacting other businesses, unapproved signage, and loud noise during a 4/20 event.

Leah Markle was one of several parents and business owners that gave remarks during the meeting. Markle sends her child to Mini Mittens Pediatric Therapy.

“The same way parents drop their children off at daycare and leave when parents drop their kids off in the situations, we want to know that our kids are safe from not just physical violence, but from the harm in the smell of marijuana, from the loud, inappropriate music that’s playing,” says Markle.

Chirs Yearman, the owner of the dispensary, apologized and said he has addressed many of the issues. “There’s no requirement that we have an odor control plan because this unit already has one in place. It was not effective enough and the neighboring tenants could smell it, so it’s a simple fix we go buy additional equipment, and hopefully that fixes the smell,” says Yearman.

Yearman says he owns nine other dispensaries and has not run into these issues. The Trustees decided to temporarily sus[pend the dispensary license and reconvene next week after they get legal advice.

