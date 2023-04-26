Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities.

That includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults.

Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.

The bill had passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said that so far this year, more than 450 bills attacking the rights of transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
OSHP says if convicted, Cook could face up to 23 years in prison and a fine of up to $42,500.
Man facing charges after troopers seize over $4,500 worth of drugs in Wood Co.
Police are trying to locate Marquis Figures, 17, in the death of Nathan Sumner
TPD seeks new suspect in 2021 killing of 11-year-old boy
Epworth parents, teachers, and church members react to Pastor Swisher “moving on”

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district
Toledo Helps Ukraine continues helpful efforts
Toledo Helps Ukraine continues helpful efforts
Lots of sun today and tomorrow, with more frost right in between. Dan Smith has the details.
4/26: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’