One man indicted on charges in Toledo duplex fire, displacing two families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was indicted in relation to a Toledo duplex fire that displaced two families.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Montrell Gully on four counts of aggravated arson and one count of insurance fraud Wednesday.

Toledo Fire and Rescue, the fire happened in the 600 block of East Walbridge near Broadway Street in Toledo. TFRD originally ruled the fire as an accident sparked by a discarded cigarette.

According to TFRD, eight people, including five children, lived in the duplex and were displaced. However, no injuries were reported.

“I just really remember waking up on the couch and smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from the room, the bedroom,” said resident Montrell Gulley, “everybody made it out safe, everything but possessions.”

Court records state that a further investigation revealed that the defendant set fire to the lower unit duplex at 621 Walbridge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.