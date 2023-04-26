Birthday Club
Opera Outdoors to returns to Toledo

Performances take place weekly at either Wildwood Metropark or the Toledo’s Farmers’ Market.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Opera Outdoors is set to return to Toledo in May.

The Toledo Opera says Opera Outdoors is a series of pop-up live performances at outdoor commercial, recreational and community hubs throughout Toledo. Performances take place weekly at either Wildwood Metropark or the Toledo Farmers’ Market.

According to the Toledo Opera, this year’s first show will take place on May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Manor House at Wildwood Metropark.

“This Opera Outdoors series is the sixth installation of the program since its inception in September 2020, in response to the pandemic,” said Suzanne Rorick, Executive Director of the Toledo Opera. “Since then, it has become part of our core programming, and we are honored to work along side our fantastic community partners to share engaging and accessible live music from the vocal repertoire with everyone.”

The upcoming spring series will feature the Opera’s 2022-2023 cohort of resident artists, selected from an international pool of more than 150 applicants for a one-year residency in Toledo. Resident Artists Sara Mortensen, Julia Gries, Brendan J. Boyle, Matthew Payne and Steven Naylor will perform iconic vocal selections from the classical repertoire, along with musical theatre and other American standards.

The 2023 Spring Opera Outdoors schedule is as follows:

  • May 3: 6 p.m. at Wildwood Metropark
  • May 6: 10 a.m. at the Toledo Farmers’ Market
  • May 10: 6 p.m. at Wildwood Metropark
  • May 17: 6 p.m. at Wildwood Metropark
  • May 20: 10 a.m. the the Toledo Farmers’ Market

The Toledo Opera says that all performances are free and open to the public. Performances may be postponed or cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

For more information, click here or contact Grace Wipfli, Education & Development Coordinator at gwipfli@toledoopera.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

