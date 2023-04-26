Rossford city council approves DORA ordinance

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) -Residents in Rossford were buzzing following the city council’s latest decision regarding its DORA ordinance.

“I’m very excited; we plan on doing like an outdoor bar,” said Christyn Bedford, General Manager of Danny’s Café

“I love the vibe, you know, seeing people coming and going different directions and enjoying themselves; I love it; it’s a modern-day Norman Rockwell painting,” said Mayor Neil MacKinnon III.

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ordinance will stretch for a mile.

“A very simple district, it starts at the old Rossford Lanes to the south and goes down the boulevard to Billy V’s and the Ford memorial park.”

DORA arrived just in time for the city’s stroll of the street event starting May 23rd.

“It just adds another element to it, you know, so we got the food, we’ve got the entertainment, and now people can have a beverage with it and enjoy that on a hot day,” said Beth Genson, Executive Director of Rossford Convention, and Visitors Bureau.

Bedford said patrons should expect plastic cups with their beverages. “We would serve it in plastic, in a to-go cup. You typically wouldn’t be able to drink it until you go outside the doors, then you can enjoy the beverage and stroll the streets.”

Mayor MacKinnon hopes this will encourage businesses to open shop in Rossford.

“It’s critical infrastructure and basically the last step in the start of revitalizing our downtown and central business district,” he said.

