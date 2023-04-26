Search continues for missing 13-year-old in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - Dominic Oakes, 13, has been missing from his home in Bellevue for three weeks. Now, his grandmother is making a plea for his safe return.

“Dominic, if you see this message, just give me a call. Come home, come to my house, just give us a call and let us know that you’re OK, and maybe we could talk about this. And we all miss you and love you very much. Love you, Dominic,” said Joni Oakes.

According to his grandmother, Dominic went to a friend’s house without telling his parents several days before he went missing. At tat time, Dominic’s grandmother says she and Dominic’s father’s fiancée went to the Bellevue Police Station to file a missing person’s report. Officers found Dominic within a day.

“And the next day, Saturday, they found him at his friend’s house and his mom, that kid’s mom, brought him - took him to the police station and then they brought him home,” explained Joni.

Then, two days later, she said Dominic once again never came home from Bellevue Middle School. Several schoolmates tell his family Dominic was last seen outside the Dollar Tree in town. Since then, missing signs have started popping up all over Bellevue.

“Bellevue Police is doing a really good job, and the detective, they’re all keeping us informed. You know, whenever something happens, little or big, they call us and let us know,” added Joni.

The detective working the case tells 13abc investigators are following up on every lead and exploring every option. Police are hoping to spread the word so someone can bring Dominic safely home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.