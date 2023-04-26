Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

St. Francis de Sales announces new Athletic Director

St. Francis announced on April 26 that Jamie Kachmarik will be the school’s next Athletic...
St. Francis announced on April 26 that Jamie Kachmarik will be the school’s next Athletic Director.(St. Francis de Sales)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis de Sales School has a new Athletic Director.

St. Francis announced on April 26 that Jamie Kachmarik, who had been the head basketball coach at St. Francis since 2021, will be the school’s next Athletic Director.

“It is an honor for me to become the Athletic Director at St. Francis de Sales, a school with rich tradition and history,” said Kachmarik. “I feel a great deal of responsibility to serve the student-athletes, coaches and the Knight Community, and to live up to the standards that have been set before me.”

Prior to St. Francis, Kachmarik spent seven years as the head boys basketball coach and assistance director at Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy in Oregon.

St. Francis says Kachmarik will assume his role as the Athletic Director on June 1 and will continue as the varsity basketball coach.

“I am very excited for Jamie Kachmarik to be our next Athletic Director. His previous experience as an athletic administrator and his knowledge of the St. Francis community will make him successful in his new role,” said John Hall, St. Francis principal. “I am confident he will continue leading our students and coaches to great success on and off the field of play.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
OSHP says if convicted, Cook could face up to 23 years in prison and a fine of up to $42,500.
Man facing charges after troopers seize over $4,500 worth of drugs in Wood Co.
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside
Police are trying to locate Marquis Figures, 17, in the death of Nathan Sumner
TPD seeks new suspect in 2021 killing of 11-year-old boy

Latest News

It happened in the 600 block of East Walbridge, near Broadway Street in Toledo.
One man indicted on charges in Toledo duplex fire, displacing two families
The team started working in June and have continued having weekly launches in an attempt to...
Local 6th Grade Rocketry Team qualifies for national competition
On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56,...
Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside