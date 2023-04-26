St. Francis de Sales announces new Athletic Director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis de Sales School has a new Athletic Director.

St. Francis announced on April 26 that Jamie Kachmarik, who had been the head basketball coach at St. Francis since 2021, will be the school’s next Athletic Director.

“It is an honor for me to become the Athletic Director at St. Francis de Sales, a school with rich tradition and history,” said Kachmarik. “I feel a great deal of responsibility to serve the student-athletes, coaches and the Knight Community, and to live up to the standards that have been set before me.”

Prior to St. Francis, Kachmarik spent seven years as the head boys basketball coach and assistance director at Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy in Oregon.

St. Francis says Kachmarik will assume his role as the Athletic Director on June 1 and will continue as the varsity basketball coach.

“I am very excited for Jamie Kachmarik to be our next Athletic Director. His previous experience as an athletic administrator and his knowledge of the St. Francis community will make him successful in his new role,” said John Hall, St. Francis principal. “I am confident he will continue leading our students and coaches to great success on and off the field of play.”

