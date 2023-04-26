Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect involved in a 2022 Toledo crash that killed one woman was arrested in Findlay.

The U.S. Marshals Service says on April 25, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56, of Toledo.

According to a Toledo Police Department report, On Dec. 9, 2022 around 11 p.m., Parraz was driving west on Miami Street when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which was carrying a 27-year old man, a 1-year-old infant and 20-year-old Harley Conley.

The oncoming vehicle struck Parraz’s car with it’s front end. Police say Conley was rushed to the hospital after the crash where she later died from her injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Parraz was indicted in early April in Lucas County for aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of Conley. The investigation was later turned over to the NOVFTF.

Investigators say they were able to narrow down Parraz’s hiding spot to a home in Findlay. The NOVFTF and FPD found Parraz in an associate’s home and was arrested without incident. Parraz will remain in Hancock County until he can be extradicted back to Lucas County.

“Nothing will bring the victim back to her family but hopefully the indictment and arrest of this suspect will begin the process of justice to her family,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

