Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay

On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56,...
On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56, of Toledo.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect involved in a 2022 Toledo crash that killed one woman was arrested in Findlay.

The U.S. Marshals Service says on April 25, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56, of Toledo.

According to a Toledo Police Department report, On Dec. 9, 2022 around 11 p.m., Parraz was driving west on Miami Street when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which was carrying a 27-year old man, a 1-year-old infant and 20-year-old Harley Conley.

The oncoming vehicle struck Parraz’s car with it’s front end. Police say Conley was rushed to the hospital after the crash where she later died from her injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Parraz was indicted in early April in Lucas County for aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of Conley. The investigation was later turned over to the NOVFTF.

Investigators say they were able to narrow down Parraz’s hiding spot to a home in Findlay. The NOVFTF and FPD found Parraz in an associate’s home and was arrested without incident. Parraz will remain in Hancock County until he can be extradicted back to Lucas County.

“Nothing will bring the victim back to her family but hopefully the indictment and arrest of this suspect will begin the process of justice to her family,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
OSHP says if convicted, Cook could face up to 23 years in prison and a fine of up to $42,500.
Man facing charges after troopers seize over $4,500 worth of drugs in Wood Co.
Police are trying to locate Marquis Figures, 17, in the death of Nathan Sumner
TPD seeks new suspect in 2021 killing of 11-year-old boy
Epworth parents, teachers, and church members react to Pastor Swisher “moving on”

Latest News

The team started working in June and have continued having weekly launches in an attempt to...
Local 6th Grade Rocketry Team on track for national competition
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside
Toledo Helps Ukraine continues helpful efforts
Toledo Helps Ukraine continues helpful efforts
Lots of sun today and tomorrow, with more frost right in between. Dan Smith has the details.
4/26: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast