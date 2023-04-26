Toledo residents await rental assistance funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Some people who applied for rental assistance funds in the city of Toledo are questioning where the money is.

“There are so many people that are waiting on this money, and I know that there is a stigma that people are using it and abusing it but not everybody is abusing it,” said a Toledo woman who requested to remain anonymous.

The woman told 13abc that her family fell on hard times during COVID. She added that when applied online, her application went to Lutheran Social Services for review. She said it was approved.

Lutheran Social Services is one of the agencies receiving federal funds from the city of Toledo to help clients pay their rent.

“They told me that they were waiting for the City of Toledo to sign the contract with Lutheran Services and to distribute the money to them,” she said.

13abc reached out to Lutheran Social Services; a spokesperson said the city just provided the contract this past Monday, and there’s a good amount of people waiting for their rent or utilities to be paid.

In addition, 13abc requested the City of Toledo Housing Commissioner Tiffanie McNair and a spokesperson to provide 13abc with the contract. The city told 13abc that it would take time, but they would work to provide the contract. 13abc also requested when the contract was given to the agency and signed.

The city responded with the following statement:

“We are keenly aware of the importance of receiving these funds in a timely manner and we work every day to streamline our processes.”

Yet, the process has been stressful for some.

“It’s stressful because in the back of your head anytime they can literally put an eviction notice on your door or demand the money for rent of past months.”

