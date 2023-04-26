TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A body was found in a wooded area in Toledo on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that the body was found near Nebraska Avenue and Parkside Blvd.

Police say someone was walking in the woods when they found the body and investigators believe the body has been there for some time.

Officials at the scene weren’t able to identify if it was a male or a female and they say the coroner will have to make that determination.

TPD’s missing persons detective is also on scene looking at the clothing on the body and will cross check the database to see if the body is of someone who was reported missing.

13abc crews are still on scene waiting to get more information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.