Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside

Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and Parkside Blvd.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A body was found in a wooded area in Toledo on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that the body was found near Nebraska Avenue and Parkside Blvd.

Police say someone was walking in the woods when they found the body and investigators believe the body has been there for some time.

Officials at the scene weren’t able to identify if it was a male or a female and they say the coroner will have to make that determination.

TPD’s missing persons detective is also on scene looking at the clothing on the body and will cross check the database to see if the body is of someone who was reported missing.

13abc crews are still on scene waiting to get more information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
OSHP says if convicted, Cook could face up to 23 years in prison and a fine of up to $42,500.
Man facing charges after troopers seize over $4,500 worth of drugs in Wood Co.
Police are trying to locate Marquis Figures, 17, in the death of Nathan Sumner
TPD seeks new suspect in 2021 killing of 11-year-old boy
Epworth parents, teachers, and church members react to Pastor Swisher “moving on”

Latest News

The team started working in June and have continued having weekly launches in an attempt to...
Local 6th Grade Rocketry Team on track for national competition
On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56,...
Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay
Toledo Helps Ukraine continues helpful efforts
Toledo Helps Ukraine continues helpful efforts
Lots of sun today and tomorrow, with more frost right in between. Dan Smith has the details.
4/26: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast