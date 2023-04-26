Two men sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two men were sentenced Monday on charges related to a fatal drive-by shooting last July.

According to court documents, Jerome Hornbeak and James Hairston were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

Prior to being arrested, the two men were previously on the run for nearly three months following the murder of Annise Purifie, 24.

Purifie was murdered in a drive-by shooting that took place near the intersection of Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy on July 5, 2022.

