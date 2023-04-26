Birthday Club
Two men sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting

James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in connection to the drive-by shooting of 24-year-old Annise Purifie in July 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two men were sentenced Monday on charges related to a fatal drive-by shooting last July.

According to court documents, Jerome Hornbeak and James Hairston were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

Prior to being arrested, the two men were previously on the run for nearly three months following the murder of Annise Purifie, 24.

Purifie was murdered in a drive-by shooting that took place near the intersection of Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy on July 5, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

