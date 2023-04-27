4/27: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 60s. A NE breeze will keep the lakeshore in the low 50s. As the lake breeze pushes inland later today, temperatures will drop quickly during the evening. Rain returns for Friday with showers lingering into the evening; highs in the mid-50s. A sprinkle is possible early Saturday, otherwise most of the day will be dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm returns across the area Saturday evening. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Showers are likely throughout Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain, wind, and cold will greet us as May begins on Monday. Highs are expected to stay in the mid-40s. Rain is likely Monday night, and that rain could mix with melting snowflakes for some. More scattered showers are likely on Tuesday with highs near 50. A brief lingering shower is possible on Wednesday, but it’ll be mostly dry with partly sunny skies and highs back in the mid-50s.

