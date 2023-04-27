Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/27: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Sunny & nice for today, then get ready for at least 5 days of rain...
4/27: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 60s. A NE breeze will keep the lakeshore in the low 50s. As the lake breeze pushes inland later today, temperatures will drop quickly during the evening. Rain returns for Friday with showers lingering into the evening; highs in the mid-50s. A sprinkle is possible early Saturday, otherwise most of the day will be dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm returns across the area Saturday evening. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Showers are likely throughout Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain, wind, and cold will greet us as May begins on Monday. Highs are expected to stay in the mid-40s. Rain is likely Monday night, and that rain could mix with melting snowflakes for some. More scattered showers are likely on Tuesday with highs near 50. A brief lingering shower is possible on Wednesday, but it’ll be mostly dry with partly sunny skies and highs back in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56,...
Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

4/27: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
4/27: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Sunny Today, Then At Least 5 Rainy Days Expected In A Row
April 27th Weather Forecast
April 27th Weather Forecast
April 27th Weather Forecast
4/26/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/26/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast