Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

April 27th Weather Forecast

Sunny Today, Then At Least 5 Rainy Days Expected In A Row
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the low 60s. The lakeshore will stay in the low 50s. As the winds turn out of the east late afternoon, that cool air near the lakeshore will push inland and temperatures will drop this evening. Rain is very likely Friday morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers are likely for the late afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 50s. A sprinkle is possible early Saturday, otherwise most of the day will be dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm returns across the area Saturday evening. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Showers are likely on Sunday. Most of the rain is expected in the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. Rain, wind and cold will great us as May begins on Monday. Highs are expected to stay in the middle 40s. Rain is likely Monday night and that rain could mix with melting snowflakes for some. More scattered showers are likely on Tuesday with a high in the upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible on Wednesday with highs back in the middle 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56,...
Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay

Latest News

April 27th Weather Forecast
April 27th Weather Forecast
4/26/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/26/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Metroparks Meetup: Oak Openings Raptor Monitoring Program
Metroparks Meetup: Oak Openings Raptor Monitoring Program
4/26/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/26/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast