April 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the low 60s. The lakeshore will stay in the low 50s. As the winds turn out of the east late afternoon, that cool air near the lakeshore will push inland and temperatures will drop this evening. Rain is very likely Friday morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers are likely for the late afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 50s. A sprinkle is possible early Saturday, otherwise most of the day will be dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm returns across the area Saturday evening. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Showers are likely on Sunday. Most of the rain is expected in the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. Rain, wind and cold will great us as May begins on Monday. Highs are expected to stay in the middle 40s. Rain is likely Monday night and that rain could mix with melting snowflakes for some. More scattered showers are likely on Tuesday with a high in the upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible on Wednesday with highs back in the middle 50s.

