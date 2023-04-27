Birthday Club
Defiance Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Police say Trinity Cohan, 17, was last seen on April 23 in Defiance.
(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police are searching for a 17-year old girl who they say has been missing for a few days.

Police say Trinity Cohan, 17, was last seen on April 23 in Defiance wearing dark colored joggers and a gray, long-sleeved flannel shirt.

Cohan is 5′4″ tall, weights 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Cohan’s whereabouts, contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155.

