Defiance Police searching for missing 17-year-old

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police are searching for a 17-year old girl who they say has been missing for a few days.

Police say Trinity Cohan, 17, was last seen on April 23 in Defiance wearing dark colored joggers and a gray, long-sleeved flannel shirt.

Cohan is 5′4″ tall, weights 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Cohan’s whereabouts, contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155.

