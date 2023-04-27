Four aggravated robberies in two nights may be connected, according to Toledo Police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four armed robberies in the same area of Toledo committed over the course of two nights may be connected, according to Toledo Police.

The first happened Monday, April 24, 2023, at about 9:26 PM, at the Little Caesar’s on the 4300 block of Lewis Avenue. Employees say two black males, one wearing a cream colored jacked, another wearing all black, pulled a gun on the cashier, then rode off in a black Jeep.

Then, minutes later, at about 9:32 PM, police say two suspects matching the same description held up Berdan Express Mart, south of Sylvania Ave. Employees here told 13abc the robbers were wearing masks. The manager also said the owner of Berdan Express turned security footage over to Toledo Police.

The next night, at about 12:12 AM Wednesday, Toledo Police say two black males held up the Speedway at Tremainsville and Sylvania Ave. Witnesses tell officers one of the robbers pulled out a gun, jumped on the counter, pointed the gun directly at the clerk’s head, and ordered her to give him money. Police say the two ran off with cash and lottery tickets.

Three minutes later, at 12:15 AM Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Toledo Police say there was a hold-up at 4505 Lewis at the 7-11. Again, witnesses say two suspects pointed guns at the cashiers, then went behind the counter and stole cash from the registers. They describe one suspect as wearing a black hooded coat, black pants, and a black face mask. The other, they say, had on a black short-sleeved shirt, gray sweat pants, and a white T-shirt used as a mask pulled over his face.

Detectives are saying these four robberies may be connected. If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.