Latest suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens pleads not guilty

Gabriel Garcia
Gabriel Garcia
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest suspect accused of participating in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home was back in court Thursday.

Gabriel Garcia pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. A Lucas County judge set his bond at $2,500,000.

Toledo Police issued a warrant for Garcia on April 10 for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and kidnapping Toledo teens Wilder and Pittman. Garcia was the 11th person to be charged in connection to the teens’ disappearance and death. Garcia is scheduled to be back in court on May 16 along with Cruz Garcia, Charles Walker, Brent Kohlhoffer, Carrissa Eames, Don Eames and Corbin Gingrich.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing. Investigators determined it was a case of arson.

The coroner’s office has still not released a cause of death for the boys and investigators have not released a motive for the kidnapping and murders. It’s unclear how all of the suspects are connecte

These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.(Toledo Police Department)

