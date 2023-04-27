Local newscasts ending at NBC 24 in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s NBC affiliate will no longer air local newscasts starting next month, according to our media partner The Blade.

NBC 24 WNWO will no longer have local programming starting May 12. 13abc has reached out to the station’s parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting, for information about why it’s pulling the plug and how many employees will be affected.

While NBC 24 has staff in Toledo, like reporters, photographers and meteorologists, the newscasts are based out of South Bend at another Sinclair station. The Toledo station was founded in 1966, the Blade reports.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.