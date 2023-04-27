Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local newscasts ending at NBC 24 in Toledo

(WOWT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s NBC affiliate will no longer air local newscasts starting next month, according to our media partner The Blade.

NBC 24 WNWO will no longer have local programming starting May 12. 13abc has reached out to the station’s parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting, for information about why it’s pulling the plug and how many employees will be affected.

While NBC 24 has staff in Toledo, like reporters, photographers and meteorologists, the newscasts are based out of South Bend at another Sinclair station. The Toledo station was founded in 1966, the Blade reports.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56,...
Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

The ceremony was emotional and even featured a call to action for everyone to step up and find...
Community remembers 20 children who died from gun violence, abuse
Construction Draft Day
Construction Draft Day
4/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Lucas County Children Services hosted its annual Child Memorial Service on Thursday. The...
Community remembers 20 children who died from gun violence, abuse