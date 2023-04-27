Toledo Man arrested for threatening to kill friend after learning they are trans, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers arrested a Toledo man after police say he had threatened to shoot and kill his friend because he found out they were transgender.

Toledo Police arrested Deontae Harris, 20, Wednesday night at a home on Watson on an Aggravated Menacing charge. Police say Harris called 911, saying he was on his way to kill his 20-year-old friend because he found out they were transgender. He allegedly told police he had an automatic and two guns. Police records said Harris turned himself in by walking down the street in front of 13abc’s news crew on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Police records indicated the suspect’s friend was not harmed.

