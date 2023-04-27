Birthday Club
Toledo Man arrested for threatening to kill friend after learning they are trans, police say

Officers arrested Deontae Harris, 20, after police say he he threatened to shoot and kill his...
Officers arrested Deontae Harris, 20, after police say he he threatened to shoot and kill his friend because he found out they were transgender.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers arrested a Toledo man after police say he had threatened to shoot and kill his friend because he found out they were transgender.

Toledo Police arrested Deontae Harris, 20, Wednesday night at a home on Watson on an Aggravated Menacing charge. Police say Harris called 911, saying he was on his way to kill his 20-year-old friend because he found out they were transgender. He allegedly told police he had an automatic and two guns. Police records said Harris turned himself in by walking down the street in front of 13abc’s news crew on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Police records indicated the suspect’s friend was not harmed.

