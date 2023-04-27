Man sentenced in killing of burglary suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man was sentenced Thursday in the 2021 killing of a burglary suspect.

According to court documents, Anthony Laboy was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison on an Involuntary Manslaughter charge.

Police say they found 35-year-old Ryan George shot on the 1500 block of Ironwood Ave. on July 15, 2021.

Police arrested Anthony LaBoy, 30, and charged him with murder at the time.

