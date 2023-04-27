Birthday Club
Man sentenced for shooting, killing Toledo infant

Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter,...
Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter, 22, allegedly fired shots into her father's car at Jackman and Hillcrest in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a Toledo infant will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Lindsay Navarre sentenced Jadiah Carter to life without parole, with additional time imposed, in the fatal shooting of 7-month-old Desire Hughes. The sentencing comes one year to the date of the baby’s death. Carter was also convicted of shooting at Desire’s father, Jeremiah Hughes.

Police say Carter shot at a vehicle Jeremiah Hughes, Desire’s father, was driving at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue in April of 2022. Desire was taken to an area hospital where she later died from a gunshot wound from the chest, the coroner’s office said. Jeremiah was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

A grieving grandmother is calling on the public to speak up about the murder of her granddaughter

