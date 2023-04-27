Man sentenced for shooting, killing Toledo infant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a Toledo infant will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Lindsay Navarre sentenced Jadiah Carter to life without parole, with additional time imposed, in the fatal shooting of 7-month-old Desire Hughes. The sentencing comes one year to the date of the baby’s death. Carter was also convicted of shooting at Desire’s father, Jeremiah Hughes.

Police say Carter shot at a vehicle Jeremiah Hughes, Desire’s father, was driving at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue in April of 2022. Desire was taken to an area hospital where she later died from a gunshot wound from the chest, the coroner’s office said. Jeremiah was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

