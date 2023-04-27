Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Melatonin overdoses on the rise among children

“Every treatment for our individual symptoms does not have always to be medication based”
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Too much of a good thing can be bad, and melatonin is no exception.

According to a recent report from Poison Control, there has been a 530 percent increase in melatonin overdose calls in the past decade.

Due to supplements are not closely regulated by the FDA, companies are able to get away with being more dishonest about dosing.

Poison Control reports 88 percent of melatonin gummies had different doses than reported on labels.

Doctor Geoffrey Rulong, a sleep medicine doctor at ProMedica, says melatonin can be a useful over-the-counter supplement for sleep, but it can cause unwelcome side effects.

“It can seem to exacerbate nightmares some and make nightmares more frequent,” Doctor Geoffrey Rulong said.

While melatonin can be seen as a quick fix, Doctor Patel, a Pediatric Sleep Specialist, says looking for a cure in a bottle isn’t always the solution.

“Every treatment for our individual symptoms does not always have to be medication based,”

Both doctors suggest lifestyle adjustments to your child’s bedtime routine, such as taking away electronics an hour before bed, making sure they are sleeping in a cool, dark room, and having a consistent sleep and wake times every day.

Doctor Rulong says he uses melatonin as a means to an end, not the solution.

“For a kid, I’ll usually use the melatonin to sort of jump start that because it might help sedate them a little bit, get the circadian rhythm going.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside
OSHP says if convicted, Cook could face up to 23 years in prison and a fine of up to $42,500.
Man facing charges after troopers seize over $4,500 worth of drugs in Wood Co.
Police are trying to locate Marquis Figures, 17, in the death of Nathan Sumner
TPD seeks new suspect in 2021 killing of 11-year-old boy

Latest News

A former Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court judge is back after being removed by the Ohio Supreme...
Formerly suspended Seneca Co. judge seeks to reclaim seat as primaries near
A former Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court judge is back after being removed by the Ohio Supreme...
Formerly suspended Seneca Co. judge seeks to reclaim seat as primaries near
Officials have responded to reports of a crash near Haughton and Monroe. 13abc is currently on...
TFRD: one injured after car crashes into building
Metroparks Meetup: Oak Openings Raptor Monitoring Program
Metroparks Meetup: Oak Openings Raptor Monitoring Program