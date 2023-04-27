Melatonin overdoses on the rise among children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Too much of a good thing can be bad, and melatonin is no exception.

According to a recent report from Poison Control, there has been a 530 percent increase in melatonin overdose calls in the past decade.

Due to supplements are not closely regulated by the FDA, companies are able to get away with being more dishonest about dosing.

Poison Control reports 88 percent of melatonin gummies had different doses than reported on labels.

Doctor Geoffrey Rulong, a sleep medicine doctor at ProMedica, says melatonin can be a useful over-the-counter supplement for sleep, but it can cause unwelcome side effects.

“It can seem to exacerbate nightmares some and make nightmares more frequent,” Doctor Geoffrey Rulong said.

While melatonin can be seen as a quick fix, Doctor Patel, a Pediatric Sleep Specialist, says looking for a cure in a bottle isn’t always the solution.

“Every treatment for our individual symptoms does not always have to be medication based,”

Both doctors suggest lifestyle adjustments to your child’s bedtime routine, such as taking away electronics an hour before bed, making sure they are sleeping in a cool, dark room, and having a consistent sleep and wake times every day.

Doctor Rulong says he uses melatonin as a means to an end, not the solution.

“For a kid, I’ll usually use the melatonin to sort of jump start that because it might help sedate them a little bit, get the circadian rhythm going.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.