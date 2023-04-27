Birthday Club
Mercy Health to host event focusing on raising a healthy child

‘Kid’s Don’t Come with Instructions!’ will be held on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kent...
‘Kid’s Don’t Come with Instructions!’ will be held on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kent Branch Library.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health and partners are offering an afternoon of fun, health and wellness focused on helping parents raise a healthy child.

‘Kid’s Don’t Come with Instructions!’ will be held on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kent Branch Library. The event is open to all community members with a focus on young children.

“As every parent knows, raising a child is the most important job you can have but we’re not always equipped with everything we need to know. Mercy Health and our partners recognize that new parents sometimes need a little help and we’re here to offer resources to our area families,” said Cindy Pisano, supervisor, Mercy Health – Healthy Connections. “The ‘Kids Don’t Come with Instructions!’ event is a way to celebrate healthy habits and, the start of a journey of health and wellness.”

Mercy Health says the event will host a variety of activities and offer program information that support health and wellness for the whole family with special focus on expecting mothers and children from birth to age three.

Attendees will learn about developmental milestones, brain health, nutrition, and socialization for mothers and little ones. There will also be raffle prizes and giveaways to help local families learn what every child needs for a bright and healthy future.

