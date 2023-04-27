Birthday Club
Mercy Health president to hold community forums in May

Local officials and community members are invited to hear about Mercy Health and ask questions at the forums.
Local officials and community members are invited to hear about Mercy Health and ask questions at the forums.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health President Bob Baxter will be holding community forums in Maumee and Waterville next month.

According to Mercy Health, the focus of the forums will be to engage the community as Mercy Health continues to build a vision for the Maumee, Waterville, Perrysburg and surrounding communities.

Mercy Health says local officials and community members are invited to hear about Mercy Health and ask questions at the following forums:

  • Tuesday, May 9
    • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Zion Lutheran Church located at 22 N. 2nd St. in Waterville
  • Tuesday, May 16
    • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Elks Lodge located at 139 W. Wayne St. in Maumee

“As operations at McLaren St. Luke’s come to an end on May 8, Mercy Health is poised to offer a continuum of care for area patients,” said Mercy Health. “Through advanced treatments and cutting-edge technology, Mercy Health’s goal is to make lives better and health care easier for the residents of Perrysburg, Maumee, Waterville and beyond.”

