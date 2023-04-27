Mercy Health president holds community forums in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced plans to hold two community forums in May.

Mercy Health president Bob Baxter will share the healthcare company’s history and commitment to the future during its two forums in Maumee and Waterville.

The forums will engage the community and reveal the healthcare company’s plans to “build a vision” for Maumee, Waterville, Perrysburg, and surrounding communities.

Both forums are open to the public. The first forum will occur Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church located on 22 N 2nd St., Waterville. The second forum will occur Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge located on 139 W. Wayne St., Maumee.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.