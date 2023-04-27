Neighborhood Nuisance: Church-owned property falling apart in Nebraska

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An abandoned property on Nebraska Avenue has been a nuisance for people living nearby for years, according to neighbors.

Lucas County records show that the property is owned by Richards Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ, which has seemingly closed its doors.

Councilwoman Theresa Gadus of District 3 says it’s a problem all too common in the district.

“My goal is to make sure that we start revitalizing these neighborhoods. Our neighborhoods have been neglected for years, and this is our opportunity to get in there and breathe some fresh air and make them safer,” says Gadus.

Neighbors tell me the house caught fire nearly 20 years ago and has not been lived in since. They have complained about deer, opossums, and rats that hang out around the lot, making the neighborhood look like a “war zone.”

The neighbors tell 13abc they’ve called the city of Toledo repeatedly, but nothing has ever changed.

The councilwoman says residents should not feel like they’re being ignored.

“You feel like you’re being left behind, that people are not hearing you. I know that as I have conversations in that neighborhood, that’s what I’m hearing. We as a city are working on it, it does move slower, but we hear you, and we’re working on it, so stay hopeful,” says Gadus.

The city’s code compliance department has posted orders on the property as recently as December of 2022 and claimed to have kept a close eye on the place. A representative tells 13abc the place is scheduled to be demolished between January and June of 2024.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, email willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.