Organized labor members to gather for Workers’ Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of organized labor are gathering Friday to honor and recognize workers who died of work-related causes in 2022.

According to organizers, on April 28, at 10 a.m., the members will gather to mark Workers’ Memorial Day at the USW 1-346 Hall located at 2910 Consaul St. USW Local 1-346 lost two members, Ben and Max Morrissey, in a workplace incident in 2022.

Organizers say the safety of every worker is important to the community, and organized labor advocates for strong regulations and worker protections so no family has to suffer the loss of life of a loved one due to the lack of safety regulations or equipment.

“We don’t have anything but ourselves keeping us safe, but we are great and we are strong.’ Says Erika White, President of CWA 4319 and Vice President of the Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO, “We will advocate with elected officials for stronger safety regulations and with management for contractual measures appropriate for every industry. A single death is too many, and as long as there are deaths to mark, we will be here. This is the union promise. Zero incidents.”

Organizers say flags that were flown over the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. by Senator Sherrod Brown, in honor of Ben and Max Morrissey, will be presented to the Morrissey families and USW 1-346 by the assembled unions.

You can view the entire list of workers whose lives were lost in 2022, both in Ohio and nationally, below:

