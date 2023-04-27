Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Organized labor members to gather for Workers’ Memorial Day

USW Local 1-346 lost two members, Ben and Max Morrissey, in a workplace incident in 2022.
USW Local 1-346 lost two members, Ben and Max Morrissey, in a workplace incident in 2022.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of organized labor are gathering Friday to honor and recognize workers who died of work-related causes in 2022.

According to organizers, on April 28, at 10 a.m., the members will gather to mark Workers’ Memorial Day at the USW 1-346 Hall located at 2910 Consaul St. USW Local 1-346 lost two members, Ben and Max Morrissey, in a workplace incident in 2022.

Organizers say the safety of every worker is important to the community, and organized labor advocates for strong regulations and worker protections so no family has to suffer the loss of life of a loved one due to the lack of safety regulations or equipment.

“We don’t have anything but ourselves keeping us safe, but we are great and we are strong.’ Says Erika White, President of CWA 4319 and Vice President of the Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO, “We will advocate with elected officials for stronger safety regulations and with management for contractual measures appropriate for every industry. A single death is too many, and as long as there are deaths to mark, we will be here. This is the union promise. Zero incidents.”

Organizers say flags that were flown over the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. by Senator Sherrod Brown, in honor of Ben and Max Morrissey, will be presented to the Morrissey families and USW 1-346 by the assembled unions.

You can view the entire list of workers whose lives were lost in 2022, both in Ohio and nationally, below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Toledo Police confirmed to 13abc that a body was found in an area near Nebraska Avenue and...
TPD: Body found near Nebraska and Parkside
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
On April 25, members of the NOVFTF and the Findlay Police Department arrested Ruben Parraz, 56,...
Suspect wanted in Toledo vehicular homicide arrested in Findlay
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Mercy Health president holds community forums in May
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
Man sentenced in killing of burglary suspect
Local officials and community members are invited to hear about Mercy Health and ask questions...
Mercy Health president to hold community forums in May
Toledo Police think four Aggravated Robberies over the course of two nights in the same...
TPD arrest 16-year-old suspect in multiple aggravated robberies
Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter,...
Man sentenced for shooting, killing Toledo infant