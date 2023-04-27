Residents meet the finalists for Bowling Green City Schools’ superintendent

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green community members met three finalists for the Bowling Green Local Schools Superintendent position Wednesday.

The people in attendance wrote notes on each candidate to aid board members in figuring out the future of the district.

Brenda Fite, a local mother, said it’s important the superintendent advocated for every student.

“We really need someone who can bring the community together. We desperately need a new high school and our buildings taken care of, but it’s not just the buildings that make a good environment for the students. We need to make sure the students feel that they belong and that they’re accepted,” says Fite.

Candidate Ted Haselman is the current superintendent at Pike-Delta-York Local Schools; he says he envisions improvements for the district.

“I see the potential of Bowling Green City Schools is off the charts. They have tons of resources here within the community, the city is strong and growing, and they have new industry coming in. Bowling Green State University’s right down the road,” says Haselman.

Bruce Otley is the operations director at Liberty Benton Local Schools; he believes it’s important to get to work ASAP.

“I think from day one, for sure, since we’re on the ballot, we have to hit the ground running. I do think that we need to work really hard and build trust and earn the respect of the community by being visible,” says Otley.

The final candidate Kimberly Brueck is a BG native and graduate, she is the current director of human resources and student services at Green Local Schools, and she says she wants her home district to live up to its capability.

“Sometimes communities in districts fall into hard times, similar to the district that I came from and worked for for 20 years. I think Bowling Green is at that point; they’re at the point where they need to move forward,” says Brueck.

The candidates will spend time at the school facilities before the school board makes a decision.

