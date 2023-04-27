Birthday Club
TFRD: one injured after car crashes into building

Officials have responded to reports of a crash near Haughton and Monroe. 13abc is currently on scene. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was transported to an area hospital after a car crashed into a building Wednesday evening.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident that took place on Haughton Drive at Monroe Street. The driver of the vehicle that struck the building was not injured.

TFRD Special Operations Bureau is assessing the building before removing the car.

