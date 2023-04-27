TPD arrest 16-year-old suspect in multiple aggravated robberies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect in relation to four armed robberies Thursday.

According to TPD, four aggravated robberies in the same area of Toledo were committed over the course of nights. Officers believe the robberies can be connected.

The first robbery took place Monday, April 24, 2023, around 9:26 p.m. at Little Caesar’s on the 4300 block of Lewis Avenue. Employees described the suspects as two black males, one wearing a cream-colored jacket and another wearing all black. According to employees, the suspect in all-black clothing pulled a gun on the cashier, then rode off in a black Jeep.

Just minutes later, around 9:32 p.m., TPD said two suspects matching the same description helped up Berdan Express Mart, south of Sylvania Ave. Employees of the mart told 13abc the robbers were wearing masks.

The next night, on Wednesday, April 25, 2023, at 12:12 a.m., two black males held up the Speedway on Tremainsville Rd. and Sylvania Ave. Witnesses told officers one of the robbers pulled out a gun, jumped on the counter, pointed the gun directly at the clerk’s head, and ordered her to give him money. The two suspects then fled with cash and lottery tickets.

Again, just three minutes later, TPD reported there was a robbery at the 7-11 on 4505 Lewis Ave. Witnesses say two suspects pointed guns at the cashiers, then went behind the counter and stole cash from the registers. Witnesses said one suspect was wearing a black hooded coat, black pants, and a black face mask. The other was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and a white t-shirt used as a mask pulled over his face.

Detectives are working to identify and apprehend the second suspect. If you have any information, please call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 dollars.

