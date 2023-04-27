TPS to hold Arbor Day tree planting ceremony in memory of Damia Ezell

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools and the City of Toledo is hosting an Arbor Day Tree planting ceremony on Friday.

TPS says the ceremony will take place on April 28 at 9:30 a.m. at Glenwood Park located on the corner of Nesselwood and Robinwood.

During the event, TPS says a tree will be planted at Glenwood Park in memory of Damia Ezell, a Glenwood Elementary student who was shot an killed at the age of 10 in February 2022.

