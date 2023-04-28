Birthday Club
4/28: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Lots of rain, wind, and chilly temps over the next 7 days.
4/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Steady rain during the early afternoon will give way to scattered showers that are expected for the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid-50s. A few sprinkles are possible Saturday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-60s. Showers and storms are likely after 7pm Saturday. A few showers are possible on Sunday morning, followed by another round of rain during the afternoon and evening. Both Monday and Tuesday will bring cold and windy conditions with on/off light rain and possibly a wet snowflake for some. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s. Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

