Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

4/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Rain showers slowly ending, mild, upper 40s. SATURDAY: AM clouds, then partly cloudy, warmer and breezy, dry for most of the day, evening showers and storms likely, highs in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, one of those days where the weather may go from sunny to rainy to sunny to rainy several times, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Officers arrested Deontae Harris, 20, after police say he he threatened to shoot and kill his...
Toledo Man arrested for threatening to kill friend after learning they are trans, police say
Local newscasts ending at NBC 24 in Toledo
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Toledo Police think four Aggravated Robberies over the course of two nights in the same...
Four aggravated robberies in two nights may be connected, according to Toledo Police

Latest News

4/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
4/28: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
4/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
4/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Rainy 5 Day Stretch Begins Today
April 28th Weather Forecast