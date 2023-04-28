April 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain returns to the forecast today. Steady rainfall is expected through most of the morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers are expected this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be steady in the low to middle 50s. A few sprinkles are possible Saturday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 60s. Showers and storms are likely after 7pm Saturday. A few showers are possible Sunday morning followed by another round of rain in the late afternoon and evening. Both Monday and Tuesday will bring cold and breezy conditions with off an on light rain and possibly a wet snowflake for some. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s. More sunshine and warmer weather is expected later next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.