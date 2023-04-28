Baby boom! African Safari Wildlife Park welcomes 5 furry youngsters

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The African Safari Wildlife Park announced their annual baby boom has begun with five furry youngsters so far!

The animal care staff have welcomed four bison, three alpacas, and one llama as of April 28.

“The moms and their babies appear to be thriving,” said Park director Kelsey Keller. “Depending on the timing of your visit, you may catch them running around the Drive-Thru Safari, nursing from mom or taking a snooze in the sun.”

The African Safari Wildlife said more alpacas and bison are “assuredly” on the way, while the elk and fallow deer typically arrive in late spring to early summer.

Take a look at these photos the African Safari Wildlife Park shared of their newest residents:

The African Safari Wildlife Park is a free-range drive-thru safari featuring alpacas, bison, deer, and giraffe.

The seasonal walk-thru safari features birds, kangaroos, porcupines, and educational animal programs.

