Family leads protest against bullying outside Monroe Middle School after son’s death

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents and students joined forces Friday, calling for action and change in the way they say Monroe Public Schools staff handles bullying.

Leaders with the district say bullying has never been tolerated.

“It hurts. You guys need to do more and pay more attention to mental health,” said one Monroe Middle School student.

“They need suspension not a slap,” said a Monroe Middle School parent.

This comes after an eighth grader at Monroe middle school, Gary Ross, took his own life last week.

“I feel so numb knowing that I have to bury my 13-year-old cousin,” said Gary’s cousin Melissa Stalnaker.

Ross’s family blames the school for the incident, and now they say they are looking for answers.

“I feel like they’re to blame. If a kid is coming to you and telling you they’re getting bullied, and they’re getting hurt, you should do something,” said Stalnaker. “What’s going to happen to the bullies that are still bullying these kids? The teachers and the staff that is turning their heads to it? I hope that they get the proper training that is needed.”

The district’s superintendent, Andrew Shaw, says bullying is a huge societal problem, but they are still working to do better. He stood outside in front of the crowd Friday to address any concerns.

“We need to just listen. There’s a lot of anger right now, and sadness, and I understand that so we need to listen to their voices,” Shaw said.

He tells students and parents that changes in regard to bullying protocols will be coming to the district as soon as next week.

“We’ll come back and put together good plans to put forth everything we can to implement but it comes down to the student’s response to it and parents coming alongside of us,’ said Shaw.

Police say they continue to investigate Ross’s death. His wake started Friday at 2 p.m.

