Group of BG residents campaign for new high school levy on November ballot

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A grassroots campaign is underway in Bowling Green. The goal, to support the local school board and urge them to put a new high school levy on the ballot in November.

“We’re a group of parents, concerned citizens, local businesses owners,” said Jeff Dennis, a local attorney and at-large Bowling Green city council member. “It’s clear that there is a need. We’re really focused on the high school, but I don’t think that anybody will tell you that our elementaries are in great shape either.”

The group of concerned citizens have been meeting most Friday mornings at Juniper Brewing Company. Just across the room, you will find a group of retired BG city school teachers.

“We need something new,” said former teacher, administrator, coach and current substitute teacher Mike Vannett, who has spent many years in the current high school. “I graduated from there in 1976, I’ve been back since 1990 as an administrator and coach and stuff, have seen the building, we need to do something, we need to catch up with everybody else.”

Dennis is confident the board will put a new levy on the ballot.

“60% of the school board is going to be on the November ballot. We have been just as recently as yesterday having community conversations surrounding the new superintendent who’s gonna be coming on. So it’s really gonna be a new day for Bowling Green City Schools and the City of Bowling Green in a lot of respects,” said Dennis. “At some point the facilities are gonna be updated, I’m a little biased, I think it’s gonna be this year, but we’ll see and ultimately that’s gonna be up to the voters.”

To add your name to the list of parents, business owners, and concerned citizens who are advocating for the new levy, click here.

