Humorous social media posts help connect community with Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Social media is a huge part of our day-to-day lives, and it’s also an important tool for law enforcement.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has a very active Facebook page as they fight crime with a sense of humor.

Lt. Bobby Chromik has been the man behind the keyboard for the Sheriff’s Office for the last couple of years. He uses the platform to educate, entertain, inform, and connect with the community.

“If you can make someone smile, that’s a win for us,” said Lt. Chromik. “It’s part of community policing.”

Lt. Chromik has made a lot of people smile as he’s been the man behind the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook posts since 2021. “There is no topic we won’t touch,” said Lt. Chromik. “We do work to find the good in everything.”

Along with the humor are posts with a more serious subject matter. “Everybody has a voice,” said Lt. Chromik. “Let them say what they want to say, and sometimes I have something to say back.”

This is a true labor of love, and most of the posts are done on his own time. “Probably 90% are done on my time even when I am on vacation in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Lt. Chromik. “I have even posted from a kayak before.”

Lt. Chromik has been humbled by the response to the page and his posts.

“I’m surprised how quickly people jumped on it, and it made me see that law enforcement is even more appreciated than what we realized,” said Lt. Chromik.

He even likes to mix it up with various posts about everything from employment opportunities to snow advisories. One of his snow posts got a lot of attention.

“I’m sorry to Dave in Maumee. He said that the snow advisory posts weren’t necessary,” said Lt. Chromik. “I had to remind him that the Snow Emergency included more than just his backyard!”

Lt. Chromik also shares inspirational messages and the occasional recipe. And, while not everyone agrees with all his posts, some of his readers have become his friends along the way.

“They send me cards, give me ideas and inspire me,” said Lt. Chromik.

Regarding a favorite, he doesn’t hesitate with the answer, the pet posts. “

That is probably my favorite. The fur kids,” said Lt. Chromik. “Showing all the pets. The dogs and cats all have different personalities . I’m scared of snakes, but I’ll post them too.”

Tasha Dunn, an associate professor of Communication at the University of Toledo, says the page is a great tool for the office.

“It’s not only engaging and interactive, it offers a much-needed break from the daily challenges everyone faces,” said Dunn. “Sometimes it is all doom and gloom, and to have bits of joy peppered in between, that can be an effective tool for increasing engagement.”

It’s a page that has provided more connection across the board.

“It makes me like my job and appreciate the people I work with even more every day,” said Lt. Chromik.

Lt. Chromik says people from all over the country interact on the page, and it was even named the City Paper’s best local social media page last year.

