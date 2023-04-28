Birthday Club
Juveniles charged in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens close to plea deal

Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder(Toledo Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorneys for two juveniles who have been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home are working to negotiate a plea deal.

A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect are facing two counts of complicity to commit kidnapping and complicity to commit murder in the disappearance and deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Prosecutors are looking to charge the teens as adults. 13abc will not name minors accused of crimes until the courts formally certify them as adults.

The 14-year-old suspect is also facing an obstruction of justice charge and police say he has no prior criminal record.

Attorneys for the teens appeared in court Friday. Prosecutors and the defense say they are close to finalizing terms of a plea deal but still have to hammer out some details. The prosecutor is expected to let the judge know by the end of the day whether the juveniles will go to trial or accept a plea deal.

The minors are two of nearly a dozen suspects charged in the case.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing. Investigators determined it was a case of arson.

The following video is from a previous report.

Two teens are facing two counts of complicity to commit murder and two counts of complicity to commit kidnapping, police say.

