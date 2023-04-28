Local residents address transgender hate in the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The arrest of a Toledo man accused of threatening to shoot and kill a transgender woman is shedding light on transgender hate in the community.

The following is an excerpt from a 911 call where the suspect was worried about a transgender woman who was at his mother’s house:

“She’s supposed to be transgender or some s*** like that,” said the man involved in the incident,” said the man. “Now, I’m on my way there right now. I want ya’ll to know, if ya’ll do not get there before me, somebody is dying. That’s on everything I love, I am not lying to you ma’am.”

These threats of violence are a fact of life for trans people.

Persephone Shock, a local transgender woman, says she lives in a state of paranoia, never knowing if the places or people she is with are safe. She says it’s a burden that takes a toll on her mentally and physically.

“I don’t feel safe, even in those places that are inherently safe because you don’t know everybody’s intention, and there’s no way to know,” said Shock.

Transgender people are more than four times as likely to be a victim of a violent crime compared to cisgender people, according to a study by the UCLA Williams Institute.

“We’re of course seeing an increase in violence against the trans community because of the rhetoric that a lot of state officials across the country are pushing, the transphobia, the bigotry,” said Sheena Barnes, Founder of Just Acts LLC.

Barnes, a former director of Equality Toledo, is well-versed in trans issues.

“We know that black trans women, the life expectancy is 25 years of age,” said Barnes. “That’s an injustice and that’s not right.”

However, for Shock, facing these statistics is worth it.

“Even though the negativity can be so harsh, I still think it’s beautiful that we still live our lives out loud because that is easier than the internal struggle we had before,” said Shock.

She says the joy of being a woman being is unlike anything she’s ever experienced.

“Seeing the woman in the mirror and not have to look through certain things, is just something I wish I could put into a bottle and give to others so that they can understand why I’m fighting as hard as I am,” said Shock.

Whether you’re a member of the LBGTQ+ community or not, Shock and Barnes recommend getting involved in LGBTQ+ friendly organizations such as Equality Toledo, the Northwest Ohio LGBTQ+ Coalition and the LGBTQ Alliance.

