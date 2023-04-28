Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of lighting two suspected pipe bombs and leaving them to explode in a New Hampshire town, injuring one person, state and federal authorities said Friday.

Both devices went off in the town of Weare. The first one exploded Wednesday evening along a road, near a home. There was no property damage and a small fire was extinguished, police said.

The second one went off on Thursday along a different road. A driver saw smoke coming from a ditch, went to take a look and saw an explosion. It blew the window out of his van. He suffered minor injuries, according to a police affidavit.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it did not believe anyone was targeted.

Dale Stewart Jr., 54, of Webster, was charged with two counts of throwing or placing explosives, three counts of possession of an infernal machine, and additional counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police said a “fully constructed” pipe bomb was seized following a search of his vehicle and home on Thursday.

Stewart told police he threw the first one, which he described as a “big firecracker,” out of his vehicle and then kept driving with his window down so he could hear the blast, according to the affidavit.

A judge ordered that Stewart remain in jail for now and receive a mental health evaluation.

His lawyer said Stewart has no prior criminal record. He said Stewart was injured in a car accident last year, losing parts of his fingers, and had been out of work for a while. He asked that Stewart be released on bail and be kept under house arrest, and under the supervision of his family, while seeking counseling.

His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in court paperwork.

