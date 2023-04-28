Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Michigan marijuana shop may lose license after 4/20 event
Officers arrested Deontae Harris, 20, after police say he he threatened to shoot and kill his...
Toledo Man arrested for threatening to kill friend after learning they are trans, police say
Local newscasts ending at NBC 24 in Toledo
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Toledo Police think four Aggravated Robberies over the course of two nights in the same...
Four aggravated robberies in two nights may be connected, according to Toledo Police

Latest News

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
Toledo Police Officers Pluff and Hobbs are under investigation for their conduct during an...
Toledo Police investigating officer’s conduct during arrest
TPD officers under investigation
TPD officers under investigation
East Toledo park is in the dark
Why is an East Toledo park in the dark?