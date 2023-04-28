Red Cross presents 2023 Acts of Courage awards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross honored individuals who show bravery in the face of trouble during its 2023 Acts of Courage awards Thursday.

Honorees were recognized during a ceremony at The Premier in Maumee. This year’s honorees were comprised of four individuals as well as a group of first responders.\

Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow were hanging out in Johna’s garage on a mild December evening when they saw a large glow over a house across the street. Kim and Johna quickly ran to the house and begin to bang on the front door. The pair grabbed their neighbors and led them out of the house safely.

“We looked at each other and without saying a word, we just leapt up,” said Murray, “I went in there knowing nothing, I was just there to find Keith [Johna’s neighbor].”

Myles Copeland was also given an award. Copeland is a Toledo Firefighter and was a player for the Glass City Wranglers basketball team when referee John Skully collapsed during a game. Without any fear or doubt, Copeland jumped in and began administering CPR.

“I think a great part of being a basketball player or even a first responder at that part is being able to be level-headed in any type of stressful situation,” Copeland told 13abc, “Luckily, I knew what to do, I did it, and we had the best possible outcome.”

Skully returned to the court last month.

“John continuously calls me a hero, and I just take that to heart,” said Copeland.

Jim Schulty was also named as an award-winner. Schulty is a lieutenant with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. He saved a player from his 50 and older hockey league who suffered from cardiac arrest during a game last year. Schulty could not attend the ceremony, so his son accepted it in his honor.

In addition to the individual awards, for the first time, a special “First Responders Award” was given out to those who took the call for the Ohio Turnpike crash on December 23rd, 2022. More than 50 vehicles were involved, with 73 people injured and four killed.

“Something like that doesn’t happen, maybe once in your career. So you’re not relying on experience, you’re relying on ‘what have I read, what have I heard in the seminars,’ stuff like that. And it’s everything you think it’s going to be... chaos,” said Toledo Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Bryce Blair.

“It shows another side of us, a more humanistic side,” said Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Allison Armstrong.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.